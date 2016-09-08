Man head-butted and punched woman during row near Grimsby pub

A woman was head-butted and punched after getting into an argument with a couple near a Grimsby pub.

The 30-year-old victim was walking with her partner when she got into a row with a man and woman on Monday lunchtime.

It is alleged that the man head-butted and punched the victim during the incident near Lloyds Bar, Victoria Street, at noon.

The woman was left with a bleeding nose and suffered bruising and swelling to her eyes and cheek. She went to Diana Princess of Wales Hospital for treatment.

Police today appealed for independent witnesses to the incident.

They are urged to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2212221, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.