Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 50-year-old man in a Scarborough flat.

The incident, in Princess Street in the Old Town area, was reported by the ambulance service on Thursday afternoon.

A 54-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is being held in custody for questioning while police investigate the circumstances.

Officers have appealed for witnesses, who should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.