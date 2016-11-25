Man hit house-holder as she challenged break-in

Police have issued an E-fit of a man they want to trace in connection with a burglary where a woman was assaulted as she tried to intervene.

Police say that she disturbed and challenged a man who had broken into a house on Regent Park Terrace and he struck the 19 year-old in the face as he fled the scene with property.

It happened between 5am and 5.25am on Sunday November 13.

The suspect was described as 20-13-years-old, tall with curly short hair and a wide nose. He was wearing a black tracksuit.

PC Tom Enevoldsen, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are appealing for information to identify and trace this man who assaulted a young woman in her own home when she caught him breaking in.

“She was understandably shaken by the incident and I would ask anyone who can assist the investigation to contact myself at Leeds District CID on 101.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”