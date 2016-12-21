Man hit in face by bottle in Leeds bar

A Leeds bar-goer needed stitches after being hit by a glass bottle which narrowly missed his eye.

British Transport Police are appealing for information about the incident at 5.45am on Saturday, November 12 at Stone Roses bar near Leeds station.

The man thought to have thrown the bottle i described as white, over 6ft tall, wearing a white top and dark trousers. He had dark hair, cut short to the back and sides.

Pc Rebecca Swift of British Transport Police said: “This was an attack on a man who was simply enjoying a night out.

“If you were around the Stone Roses bar and witnessed the incident, or if you have any information please contact 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 168 of 21/12/2016.”