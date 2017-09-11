Man hospitalised with head injuries after fight at Whitby pub

A man was left with serious head injuries after a fight at a pub in Whitby over the weekend.

Police say an altercation occurred between two men at the Windmill Inn on Stainsacre Lane in Whitby at around 8pm on Friday.

It resulted in the victim sustaining serious head injuries and he was taken by ambulance to James Cook Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them, so they can establish the full circumstances around the incident.

A 48-year-old man from Whitby has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Graeme Boast, or email Graeme.boast@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference 12170161455.