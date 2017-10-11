Man in custody in police probe over barge thefts in Skipton

A man is being questioned by police this afternoon after a barge was broken into last night.

Officers were patrolling near the canal bank on Broughton Road, Skipton when their suspicions were raised by two men.

They stopped the men, however one resisted, which resulted in a officer being assaulted and the man running off. The other, an 18-year-old man from Bradford, was arrested and after conducting a search, he was found to be in possession of a number of suspected stolen items.

Enquiries later revealed that a holiday barge hired by three Australian tourists, had been broken into and burgled.

The 18-year-old man remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing to locate the second man who ran off.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed anything which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Police on 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference 12170182094. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.