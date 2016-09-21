Man in hospital after late night brawl in Leeds city centre

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A 22-year-old man was left with serious head injuries after being assaulted during a fight in Leeds city centre.

The victim received serious injuries in the incident, which took place at 3.24am today on Albion Street.

Police are investigating the incident in Leeds city centre

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A scene is in place and is undergoing forensic examination, West Yorkshire Police said today.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 131 of September 21.