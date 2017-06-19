Man injured during fighting outside house in Barnsley has died in hospital

A MAN who was discovered with a serious head injury after police were called to reports of fighting outside a house in Barnsley has died in hospital.

Detectives are investigating following the death of a 42-year-old man in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a house in Manor Court, Genn Lane, at around 11.30pm on Saturday June 17 following reports that a group of men and women were fighting outside of the property.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital after sustaining a serious head injury during the incident. He died in hospital yesterday evening (Sunday June 18).

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “Enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death are now underway and a forensic post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the exact cause of his death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers through this difficult time.

“We do believe those involved in the altercation were known to each other and I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened to please come forward.

“We will have officers in the area speaking to people over the coming days so if you do have any information, please pass it on to them.”

Two men, aged 40 and 27, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1397 of 17 June 2017.