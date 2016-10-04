Man injured in assault outside bar

A verbal altercation in the smoking area of a Cleethorpes bar led to a man being assaulted and suffering head injuries.

Humberside Police is seeking independent witnesses to the incident which happened between 11.30pm on Friday and 12.30am the following day at Ku:p/ bar on High Street.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, became involved in a verbal altercation with the offender, who then assaulted him.

He was treated at Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital and later discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2218193.