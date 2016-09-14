Man injured in gun incident in Huddersfield

ARMED police were called to reports of a gun being fired in a Huddersfield street last night.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Riddings Road yesterday (Tues Sept 14).

Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence which was consistent with a firearms discharge.

A 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries and police enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation to establish the full circumstances. Clearly any use of a firearm is of concern and we are making extensive enquiries to trace those responsible.

“We are working with local neighbourhood officers who will be conducting reassurance patrols in the local area.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information which could help our ongoing investigation to please call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting log number 2033 of 13 September.”