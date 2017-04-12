Man jailed for 24 after raping vulnerable woman in Sheffield

A man has been jailed for 24 years for raping a vulnerable woman in Sheffield after offering to drive her home.

Ferdos Rabani, who is also known as Joshua Abdul, was sentenced at the city's crown court today after being found guilty of one count of rape during a trial in November.

The court heard how he approached the victim in the city centre in April 2016 and offered her a lift home.

Once inside the car, Rabani offered the 34-year-old woman cigarettes, believed to have been drugged, to make her drowsy.

Rabani, formerly of Sheffield, then drove her to a remote area outside of the city and raped her.

PC Jess Hawley, the investigating officer, said: “Rabani could clearly see that the victim was vulnerable. He preyed on her and took advantage of her, leaving her incredibly traumatised by what happened.

“Several weeks after the incident, the brave woman came forward to report what had happened and I’d like to commend her for the strength and courage she has shown throughout the entire investigation and court process.”

Temporary Detective Inspector Richard Wallis, from the Safeguarding Adults Team, added: “I hope this case serves as another example of our dedication and commitment to protecting vulnerable people and our relentless efforts to achieve justice for victims of sexual violence and abuse.

“Today, an incredibly dangerous man has been removed from the streets of Sheffield as a result of the bravery and resilience shown by the victim, coupled with the determination of the investigating officers.

“I hope that Rabani’s conviction and lengthy sentence provides reassurance to victims of sexual violence that all reports made to us will be treated extremely seriously and always investigation thoroughly.

“I also hope that knowing Rabani is behind bars where he belongs can help the victim to continue moving forward with her life.”