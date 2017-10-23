Man left with fractured eye socket after attack at bar in York

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after being assaulted at a bar in York.
Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident inside Kennedy’s Bar on Little Stonegate.
It happened at around 12.30am on October 14, when a 41 year old man was attacked.
Anyone who was inside the bar at the time or who has any information is asked to email david.ellison0041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police via 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 41 Dave Ellison.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12170185133 when passing on any information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.