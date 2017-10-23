Man left with fractured eye socket after attack at bar in York

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after being assaulted at a bar in York.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident inside Kennedy’s Bar on Little Stonegate.

It happened at around 12.30am on October 14, when a 41 year old man was attacked.

Anyone who was inside the bar at the time or who has any information is asked to email david.ellison0041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police via 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 41 Dave Ellison.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170185133 when passing on any information.