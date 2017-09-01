Man remanded in prison after drugs seized in Harrogate raid

A man has appeared in court after officers executed a warrant in connection with drug offences in Harrogate.

The man in his 40s was charged with being concerned in the supply of class-A drugs after police visited an address in the Knaresborough Road area.

A large quantity of what police believe to be heroin and crack cocaine was seized when police executed the warrant yesterday morning.

The man was remanded in custody after he appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 31).

A woman in her 30s was also arrested in connection with the operation and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Penny Taylor said: “We work closely with the communities we serve to listen to their concerns around drugs and act on them.

“Nobody should tolerate drugs in their community. If anyone thinks they may have information about the distribution or use of drugs in this part of Harrogate, or in any of our other communities, I’d urge them to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1 to report it to us.”