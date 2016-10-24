Man robbed at cash machine in Grimsby

A man was robbed in Grimsby in the early hours of Monday morning when he withdrew money from a cash machine.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident at the cash point outside Asda on Corporation Road between 12.20am and 12.42am.

Humberside Police say that a 42-year-old man withdrew money and was approached from behind by an unknown man who demanded the cash.

The victim refused and defended himself before two further men approached and assaulted him, before taking the cash.

He sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or have information relating to the investigation.

Contact 101 quoting crime reference number 2223636 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.