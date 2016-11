A man was targeted by a robber as he walked home across a cricket field in Heckmondwike.

West Yorkshire Police say it happened on Wednesday November 9 at around 11.30pm on the field off Halifax Road.

The victim was walking across the field when the suspect approached him and punched him in the face. He then searched the man’s pockets and stole cash and a house key before running off.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 6088 Divek Singh Ubhi at Huddersfield CID via 101.