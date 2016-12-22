Man robbed while delivering money to South Yorkshire bank

A substantial amount of money was stolen when a man delivering cash to a South Yorkshire bank was robbed.

The 41-year-old man was pushed to the ground as took the money to a bank at the Tanyard shopping centre in the village of Wickersley, near Rotherham, yesterday morning (Wednesday).

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is reported to have taken a cash container for the bank containing a substantial sum of money, before running to what is believed to be a Ford van that drove away from the scene.

"The van and cash box have since been recovered by officers."

The man carrying the money suffered minor injuries after the robbery, which took place in Bawtry Road between 10.15am and 10.25am.

Today the hunt for the unknown man who attacked him was continuing.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 332 of 21 December 2016.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.