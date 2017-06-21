Man's jaw was broken during street attack in Hull

A man's jaw was broken when he was assaulted while walking home from a night out in Hull.

The 22 year-old was on Trinity House Lane when he was set upon by another man.

He suffered a broken jaw as a result and needed to undergo surgery.

Humberside Police today released details of the incident, which happened at 2.25am on Sunday, May 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 100 21/05/2017.