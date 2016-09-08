Man seen running through streets in Leeds ‘carrying shotguns’

A man was seen running through streets in Leeds carrying “two shotguns” after a crash.

Police said they received reports that a silver Ford Transit van crashed into railings at a roundabout junction in Old Lane, Beeston, at 2.20pm today (Thursday).

Old Lane, Beeston - scene of the sighting. (Google Maps)

Eye witnesses say a man then fled the vehicle with what appeared to be guns under his arms.

West Yorkshire Police said “rifle-type” firearms which matched descriptions of reports were found by officers in a nearby garden of a home in Cross Flatts Crescent.

An eye witness, from a salon in the area, said: “The man was running the streets with two shotguns.

“There were women and children running around and panicking. I was worried for people’s safety.”

The witness said officers arrived on scene at 2.50pm and began sealing off the area.

Police said the van has now been seized.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “At about 2.20pm today, police received a report of an incident in Old Lane, Beeston, where a silver Ford Transit van had collided with railings at the roundabout junction with Beeston Road.

“Witnesses reported seeing a man run from the vehicle carrying what appeared to be rifle-type firearms. Officers attended and searched the area and found similarly-described weapons dumped in the garden of a house in Cross Flatts Crescent.

“The vehicle and the weapons are being recovered for forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, who has not already given their details to officers, or anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

A Twitter user in Beeston posted at 2.30pm: “Some guy ran off with two guns and there’s still no sign of the police. Typical”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID at Elland Road on 101, quoting log number 852 of September 8 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.