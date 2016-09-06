Man seriously assaulted outside Huddersfield nightclub

A man was seriously assaulted while smoking outside a Huddersfield nightclub.

The 20-year-old victim was left with a fractured eye socket after the incident in the smoking area at Camel Club.

Do you recognise this man?

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Meanwhile, his attacker left the scene with a blonde woman in a red dress.

Detectives today release an image a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault, which took place on Thursday, August 25, between 2.30am and 3am.

Detective Constable Kris Roberts, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a violent assault, one which we believed was unprovoked. The 20-year-old victim has been left with a serious injury to his eye.

“We are releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this offence and also would like to hear from members of the public who may have been at Camel Club at the night of the incident and witnessed the assault. ”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Roberts via 101, quoting reference 13160366411, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.