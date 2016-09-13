Man seriously injured in attack outside Bradford pub

A MAN suffered serious head injuries when he was attacked outside a pub in Bradford city centre.

The 32-year-old man was attacked outside the Turls Green pub in Centenary Square at a round 1am on Sunday.

He treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious head injuries.

A Bradford District CID spokesman said; “This incident has occurred whilst there were still a large number of people present in Centenary Square and I am certain that there will have been people who saw some or all of what took place.

“I would appeal to anyone who was there and who may have any information to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bradford CID via 101 quoting 13160391887.