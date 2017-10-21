Man shot and injured in second shooting incident in Bradford

A MAN was shot in the leg during one of two shooting incidents in Bradford yesterday

.Police said the 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Undercliffe Street, Bradford just before 2pm yesterday. (Friday Oct 20)

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injury was not life-threatening and he is now recovering after receiving treatment.

Damage was caused to a house and car during a shooting incident in Hill Top Road, Thornton in the early hours yesterday.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: “We can confirm today that after further investigation we are not treating these incidents as linked.

“We understand there will be concern from the communities where these incidents have occurred and are working closely with our colleagues at Bradford District to identify possible suspects for these matters, which we are treating as targeted attacks.

“There will also be an increased police presence in both areas this weekend as we continue to make further enquiries into the circumstances around these discharges.

“We would ask if anyone has information on either incident to speak with our officers by calling 101, or to report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”