Man shot by police in Hull 'axe incident' dies

A man shot by police in an alleged axe incident in Hull has died, the IPCC has confirmed.

The Independent Police and Complains Commission has reported that the 31-year-old shot man by Humberside Police this morning (Tuesday 29 November) has died.

IPCC Associate Commissioner Tom Milsom said:

“Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family, and all those affected at this very difficult time.”

The man was seen by witnesses 'waving an axe' in the street before he was shot by police.

The incident started shortly after 9.20am today when armed officers were sent to the Post Office on Holderness Road following reports of concerns for the safety of the public, after a man was seen with an axe.

The chase ended at 9.37am, about a mile away, when the man was felled by two gunshots, apparently to the stomach and leg, in Francis Street, after being Tasered several times.

Fire officers later erected large screens in Francis Street while police stood guard at cordons erected around the area. The Independent Police Complaints Commission began an independent investigation after the incident.

Read the original report at: http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/video-police-shoot-at-man-with-axe-in-hull-city-centre-1-8264370