Man sought by York detectives investigating theft of £5,000 ring

Police investigating the theft of a high-value ring from a York jewellery shop want to trace this man.

Michael Walker is also being sought by police in Cumbria, West Yorkshire and Scotland in connection with similar incidents.

A ring worth more than �5,000 was stolen from a jewellers in York.

The theft in York took place at 1.15pm on Friday, February 5.

A man posing as a customer entered a jeweller’s in High Ousegate and asked to look at two rings.

After the sales assistant took them out of the display, he distracted her and snatched a ring worth more than £5,000.

Today detectives said they wanted to trace 31-year-old Mr Walker as part of their ongoing enquiries.

He is originally from Liverpool and is currently believed to be in the Merseyside area. He speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Mr Walker is 6ft, proportionally built and has brown eyes.

He has a distinctive tattoo on the inside of his right wrist which reads “Kelly Hunter” and a scar on his scalp. However, he often wears baseball caps and other headwear.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, quoting 12160021221.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.