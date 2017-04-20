Man stabbed in Sheffield street

A man was stabbed in a Sheffield street after approaching a group of men who had smashed a window.

South Yorkshire Police said the 30-year-old suffered 'minor puncture wounds' in the attack in Rutland Road, Neepsend.

An e-fit image of the attacker has been released today in a bid to track him down.

He was last seen running off towards Penistone Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Between 11.45pm and midnight on Saturday, March 11, it is reported that the 30-year-old man approached a group of men, who are alleged to have smashed a window of a business premises in Rutland Road.

"One of the men is reported to have threatened the 30-year-old man with a knife, before assaulting him.

"The suspect is then believed to have run from the scene, along with the two other unknown men, towards Penistone Road.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.