Man suffers broken jaw in assault

A man has been left with a broken jaw after an assault in Selby.

The 32-year-old victim was on a night out in the town on Saturday 12 November into Sunday 13 November.

At about 4am on Sunday he left The Square bar and made his way to the taxi rank on James Street, outside HSBC.

The victim has no memory of being assaulted, but remembers coming to on the pavement, with a group of women around him. He then managed to walk home. He subsequently attended York Hospital and has since had an operation for a fractured jaw.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to assist with the investigation.

They say that at the time the victim was wearing a burgundy jumper, blue jeans and a brown and blue Trilby hat. He is a white man, of medium build, 5ft 11ins tall, and has a beard and a moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101 and ask for DC 1376 Simon Fricke or the York Serious Crime Team, or email simon.fricke@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.