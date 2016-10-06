Man suffers broken leg after collision with cyclist in York

POlice are looking for a cyclist after a pedestrian ended up with a broken leg in York.

In an appeal issued today, officers are seeking information about the cyclist following the incident in July.

North Yorkshire Police says it happened between 1.15-1.30pm on Wednesday July 27 outside The Post Office on Lendal, York.

A cyclist was seen to be cycling the wrong way down Lendal, through a large number of pedestrians when a collision occurred with a male pedestrian.

The cyclist got off his bike and pushed the man in the chest, causing him to fall over, which resulted in a fractured leg.

The cyclist was then seen to get back on his bike and cycle away in the direction of Coney Street.

He is described as slim, 5’6” tall with dark, chin length wavy hair. He was said to have an unkempt, weathered appearance with discoloured teeth and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

He was wearing dark coloured clothes which consisted of a short sleeved top worn under a sleeveless, gilet type jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the description of the man is asked to contact 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to DC Lindsay Bell quote reference 12160134102 or email Lindsay.Bell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.