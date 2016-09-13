Man tried to grab ten-year-old girl in Barnsley

POLICE are investigating a report that a man tried to grab hold of a ten-year-old girl in the Dodworth area Barnsley.

The girl reported that two unknown men approached her in grassland near to Dodworth Road and Plumber Street.

One of the men is alleged to have grabbed the girl’s arm before she ran away.

The girl was not injured during the incident. It happened at about 6pm on Saturday August 13, but police only released details today.

Following initial enquiries, officers have now released an e-fit of one of the men.

The second man is described as aged between 36 to 40-years-old, of slim build with tanned skin and black hair.

He is also said to have had a black plastic ear expander in one ear and was wearing a dark hooded top which had a white cord hanging from the hood. He was also wearing white jeans with rips in the knee.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 917 of 13 August 2016.