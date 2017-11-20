Man was repeatedly kicked and punched after leaving bingo club in Leeds

A 51-year-old man was left with a fractured jaw after being seriously assaulted in Leeds.

Detectives today appealed for information about the attack, which happened after the man had left Mecca Bingo in Cross Gates on Saturday evening.

The victim left the bingo club in Crossgates Road some time after 9.45pm and was walking on a footpath between Penarth Road and Thornfield Way when he was attacked.

A police spokesman said: "He was repeatedly punched and kicked, and suffered a fractured jaw and severe bruising to his face.

"He was treated in hospital and discharged the next day."

The attacker, who was wearing dark clothing, was described as a white man, aged 33 to 34 years, and a little over 5ft 9in.

He had combed back, dark hair and stubble on his face.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Detective Constable 6173 Peter Yau, of Leeds District CID, via 101 and quote crime number 13170540547.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.