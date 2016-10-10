Man who tried to break up street row in Grimsby has part of ear torn off

A man had part of his ear torn off after intervening in an argument.

The 40-year-old is believed to have been walking along a street in Grimsby when he came across a man and woman arguing.

The victim intervened and, in doing so, was seriously assaulted.

Police today said he needed medical attention after part of this ear was torn off.

Officers investigating the assault also appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The assault took place in Freeman Street at 12.30pm on Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 301 of 6/10/2016.