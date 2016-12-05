Masked man threatened Leeds shopkeeper at knifepoint

A MASKED man threatened a Leeds shopkeeper at knifepoint before stealing cash from the till.

The robber struck at Yousaf Newsagent in Fraser Street, Burmantofts, at around 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

It comes in the wake of a series of armed robberies in North Leeds in the past fortnight and another robbery at a building society in Crossgates, although police did not comment on whether the latest incident was linked.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “The shopkeeper was put in genuine fear when he was confronted by this male and we need to hear from anyone who saw him leaving the scene or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to the robbery.”

The suspect threatened the male shopkeeper, took the money and then left the store.

He was wearing black clothing, a black balaclava and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting, crime number 13160720022, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.