Masked men armed with handgun tried to rob shop in Mirfield

Two masked men, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, confronted a shop worker in Mirfield.

Police today released details of the attempted robbery along with a CCTV image of the offenders being hunted.

They said the robbers entered the shop in The Knowl at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, July 26.

After confronting a male member of staff, they ran off along Nab Lane onto Fox Royd Lane.

Detective Constable Jane Baragwanath, of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was clearly a distressing experience for the shopkeeper and we are very keen to trace those responsible.

“Our enquiries remain active and we urge anyone with any information about those involved to contact police.”

Both suspects are described as white and were wearing dark clothing, including black hooded tops. There were of average build and about 5ft 6in.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170343527.