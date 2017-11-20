Men armed with knives stole cash from Leeds pub's safe

Three men armed with knives took money from the safe after threatening staff at a Leeds pub last night.

The men, who wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, had entered the Vesper Gate in Abbey Road, Kirkstall, at around 11.15pm.

After making threats and stealing the money, they ran out of the pub and headed in the direction of Abbey Walk.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the members of staff to be confronted by these men. Thankfully they were not physically injured.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area of the pub prior to the robbery, or who saw these men running off from the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170541942.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.