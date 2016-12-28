Men stole cash box from Harrogate salon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cash box was stolen from a salon in Harrogate.

The incident happened when two men went into Jennifer Parker Hair Salon in Cheltenham Crescent between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Friday, December 16.

One of them spoke to a staff member and the pair were heard speaking to each other in another language before the cash box was taken from the reception desk.

Today North Yorkshire Police issued descriptions of the two suspects, who were both slim, white men in their late 20s.

The first was 5ft 3in with black hair and a black goatee beard. He wore a black leather jacket and jeans.

The second was 5ft 1in with black hair and a clean shaven face. He wore a brown leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Copley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160226073