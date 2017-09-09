Men with baseball bats attack car as driver sits inside

Four men armed with baseball bats attacked a man's car as he sat inside in Meltham, Kirklees, on Friday night.

Police are appealing for information after the incident, which took place in a secluded location at around 10.55pm.

The victim was sat in his car, a black Fiat Punto, on Woodnook, when he noticed a white Vauxhall Astra van with roof racks on, drive past. It had a 06 registration plate.

The van went to turn around and then stopped. Four men got out of the car, armed with baseball bats and approached the victim’s car where they proceeded to break some windows and cause damage to the vehicle.

They got back into their car and fled the scene.

The suspects were described as four males, all dressed in black tracksuits with the hoods up and also wearing balaclavas.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward and assist with our investigation.

“This is a secluded location and the incident was distressing to the victim inside the car. I am keen to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle in and around the area on the night of the incident.

“If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170416131.”