Missing Bradford man Tyron Charles died from gunshot wound, police say

A man whose body was found in moorland in West Yorkshire last week died as a result of a gunshot wound, detectives say.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that the body found on October 11 in Oxenhope was that of missing Bradford man Tyron Charles.

A statement by the force said: "A post mortem revealed that he had died of a gunshot wound."

James Sutcliffe, aged 28, of Hill Crest View, has been charged with Mr Charles's murder and remains in custody.

A 60-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman have been released under investigation.