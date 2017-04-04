Mobility scooter stolen from outside Bridlington club

POLICE are appealing for information after a man's mobility scooter was stolen in Bridlington.

The red Rascal 850 mobility scooter was stolen from outside the Victoria Sailors and Working Men’s Club, Cliff Street, Bridlington.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The theft of the scooter has caused serious mobility issues to the victim and we would urge anyone who knows anything about this incident or knows the whereabouts of the scooter to call us."

The theft happened between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on March 19, but police only released details today

Call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2258692.