Month-long police operation in Hull leads to 35 arrests

A month-long crackdown by Humberside Police on drug dealers and violence on an estate in Hull has led to 35 arrests.

Officers have been targeting cross-border drug dealers on the Great Thornton Street estate in Hull over the past four weeks after tip-offs from the community.

The intelligence suggested 'cuckooing' by drugs gangs was taking place - where dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person and deal drugs from there.

During the operation, 35 people were arrested, five warrants were issued under the Misuse of Drugs act, £30,000 worth of class A and B controlled drugs were recovered as well as £30,000 cash and numerous 'bladed weapons'.

The policing team is now setting up two neighbourhood networks and working closely with Hull City Council to resolve the issues in and around Great Thornton Street, which have historically made the blocks vulnerable to anti-social behaviour and criminality.

Detective Inspector John Symes said: “This operation has been a great success targeting the criminals who seek to exploit the most vulnerable in society.

“This will not be tolerated and we will continue to work closely with the community and partners to ensure the vulnerable are safeguarded and bring those responsible for crimes against them to justice.

“I would thank the local community for the information they provided. We were able to quickly act on it and I would also ask that their information and intelligence doesn't stop here.

“Anyone with details or suspicions about criminal activity should contact 101 for non-emergency calls or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”