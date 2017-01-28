More arrests over murder of footballer’s brother

Police have arrested two more people on suspicion of the murder of the brother of a Leeds United footballer.

Raheem Wilks, 19, was shot outside a barber’s shop in Harehills on Thursday and died later in hospital.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died after being shot outside a barbers shop on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds....27th January 2017. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Today, West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had arrested a further two individuals on suspicion of murder. The 21 year old man and 20 year old woman remain in custody.

A 49-year-old man who had earlier been arrested on suspicion of murder is still in custody.

Raheem was the older brother of Leeds striker, Mallik Wilks who has vowed to still play in the team’s fourth round FA Cup game at Sutton United tomorrow.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “I believe the answer to what happened lies in the local community and I am appealing directly to anyone with any information to come forward.

“Such an incident can cause concern in the community and I believe people have been talking about what happened and passing on information about the specific circumstances - both in person and on social media channels. I would like to appeal directly to those individuals to come forward with the information they have that could prove the key to this investigation.

“Our enquiries are very much on going as we seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. At this stage we believe this was a targeted attack on the victim. Officers from the local neighbourhood team are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents.”

At 1.20pm on Thursday police received a report of a man having been shot outside a barber’s shop, in Gathorne Terrace.

Police and ambulance attended the scene and found the 19-year-old man seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later that evening.

A scene remains in place in Gathorne Terrace and is undergoing forensic examination as enquiries continue.