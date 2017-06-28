‘More should have been done to protect Jack - Bradford teenage grooming victim ‘failed’ by authorities

Police and children’s services in Bradford have come under fire for “failing” to protect a young boy who was systematically abused at the hands of predatory paedophiles.

The teenager, named only as Jack in the serious case review, was raped, abducted and repeatedly abused by men he had met online from the age of just 13.

A total of 20 men from across the country have been convicted over his abuse in recent years, 16 of them handed lengthy prison sentences totalling more than 34 years in all.

But despite pleas from his parents, school and GP to intervene, the report found, there had been “lost opportunities” from police to protect Jack from abuse, while children’s services had at times been “negligent” in keeping him safe.

“The police investigation was at times inept, lacked management, oversight and was poorly resourced,” the report from the Bradford Safeguarding Children Board said.

“This resulted in missed opportunities to arrest and deter offenders and resulted in further harm to Jack and potentially other young people.

“Children’s social care should have taken a lead. Instead they allowed Jack’s case to drift and as a result he remained at risk of significant harm for over three years.

“Ultimately, the police and children’s social care should have done more to protect Jack.”

The report centred around how a young boy such as Jack came to undergo such sustained abuse when it had repeatedly been brought to the attention of authorities.

A bright and popular boy, he had come from a stable and loving home before his abuse began, the report said, but teachers had said they could pinpoint a change in him “almost to the day”.

Announcing to his friends in 2010 that he was gay, he had turned to the internet to explore his sexuality but had instead become victim to predatory paedophiles at the age of just 13.

His grooming came to light in August of that year when a referral was made to West Yorkshire Police from Childline amid concerns Jack was being exploited over explicit photographs and was meeting with older men.

But this was the first key error in the care for Jack, the report found, as the incident was deemed one of “parental control” and while an officer visited Jack and his family, no action was taken.

Furthermore, when his parents and the school both contacted police and social services to report that Jack was intending to travel to Portsmouth to meet a 23-year-old man, there was no “meaningful” response and procedures were not followed.

“Jack’s use of the internet and social media put him at high risk and caused him to suffer serious harm,” the report concluded. “We do not know what could have been done to prevent this.

“However, when Jack and his parents turned to the agencies they thought best placed to protect him, they found the system failed them.”

The report puts forward a number of recommendations, including considerations around online abuse and a local response, seeking assurances that child protection processes are fit for purpose and procedures are being applied, and that a review be conducted into this case.

The findings have been fully acknowledged by children’s social services in Bradford and by West Yorkshire Police

“My thoughts are with Jack and his family,” said Michael Jameson, strategic director of children’s services at Bradford Council. “No child should endure what he has had to go through.

“I accept the report unequivocally. There are clear shortcomings, despite the good intentions of some.”

Much had been done in intervening years to address gaps in knowledge and understanding around child sexual abuse, Mr Jameson said, with huge resource now focused on a multi-agency CSE hub.

“We have got more to do, but I do think we are in a different place now.”

And great strides had been taken since the time of Jack’s case, police added, expressing their apologies to the teenager and his family.

“We accept all the findings and apologise unreservedly to the victim and to his entire family,” said Chief Supt Scott Bissett, of West Yorkshire Police. “It’s clear this had a devastating impact, not just on him but on all those around him.

“There were significant failings on behalf of the police. I acknowledge that we got things badly wrong.”