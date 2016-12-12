More than 100 drink drive arrests in West Yorkshire Police Christmas campaign

MORE than 100 people have been arrested since West Yorkshire Police launched their festive drink drive campaign less than two weeks ago.

A total of 108 people have been arrested since December 1 for drink or drug driving offences, with 53 per cent of those arrested being charged.

Police said 37 per cent of those arrested were aged over 35

The 'Not the Usual Suspects ' festive campaign is aimed at reminding people that it is not always young men who are drink driving and that people of any age and background could be drink driving this December.

Sergeant Gary Roper of the roads Policing support unit, said; “It doesn't matter how old you are, what job you do, or what background you are from. Drink driving can have devastating consequences, we want to make drink driving socially unacceptable and to drive the message home that if you are going out for a drink to leave the keys at home.”

“We have seen higher numbers of arrests over the two weekends so far in December, with more people being arrested on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays which are the times traditionally associated with socialising, however there have been arrests every day so far in December.”

“Our message continues that drink or drug driving simply isn’t worth the risk.”

Between Dec 1 and Dec 12:

108 people have been arrested since December 1 for drink or drug driving

20 of those have been arrested for drug driving

57 of the 88 arrested for drink-driving have been charged.

56 people have been charged with drink driving offences

1One person has been charged for drug driving offences.

December 2015 Statistics

In December 2015 West Yorkshire Police arrested 239 people for drink and drug driving offences

157 people were charged with drink or drug driving across the county, a significant reduction compared to the previous year when 183 people were charged.

Of those charged:

124 were men and 31 were women charged for drink driving offences

2 men were charged with driving under the influence of drugs

54 were from Leeds, 34 Bradford, 29 Wakefield, 10 Calderdale and 31 from Kirklees