Mountain bike theft from Harrogate shop

North Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a commercial burglary early this morning.

Officers say that a shop window was smashed on Regent Parade between 2am and 3am so thieves could get in and a Raleigh Strada TS1 hybrid/mountain bike in bright orange was stolen.

In particular they are appealing for information about the mountain bike and people who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Linsey Moore or email linsey.moore@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

To remain anonymous pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170112352