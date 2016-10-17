Murder charge Leeds man in court after death of girl, 17

A MAN was due to appear in court today after being charged with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Leeds.

Detectives investigating the death of Sophie Smith have charged 18-year-old Morgan Banks, of Whitfield Square, Hunslet, with her murder.

Banks was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

Miss Smith, the mother of a five-week-old baby boy, was found with serious injuries when police were called to a terraced house on Tempest Road in the Beeston area of south Leeds just before 5am on Friday.

She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident in Beeston on Friday and police can confirm the name of the woman who died.

“Sophie Smith, 17, died following the incident on Tempest Road in Beeston.”

Miss Smith’s cousin Sarah Millar has launched a Just Giving page to raise money to help towards Miss Smith’s funeral costs.

More than 90 people have donated to the appeal, which started on Saturday and by yesterday had raised £1,199 after a £1,000 target was set.

Sarah Millar wrote on the Just Giving page on Saturday: “ My beautiful cousin Sophie Smith lost her life yesterday on the 14th of October 2016. I know it is a little soon but the sooner we start the more money we can raise to get this amazing young woman a great send off that she deserves.

“If anyone would like to help me in my endeavour then please don’t be afraid to ask me. RIP Sophie gone but never ever forgotten.”