Murder investigation begins after death of man attacked outside McDonalds in Huddersfield

Detectives have begun a murder investigation after the death of a man who was attacked outside McDonalds in Huddersfield town centre.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is appealing for witnesses to the assault which resulted in the death of Graham Bell.

Mr Bell suffered serious head injuries during the attack outside the restaurant in Kirkgate at about 12.40am on Sunday, October 1.

The 37-year-old died at Leeds General Infirmary yesterday, police said.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area and saw the victim or the assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have now launched a murder investigation following Mr Bell’s death and I am continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

“We know Mr Bell walked along Kirkgate in the direction of McDonalds and that he was then assaulted outside the restaurant at about 12.40am, resulting in him receiving serious head injuries.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Bell in the Kirkgate and John William Street area from around midnight on Saturday and from anyone who was within the area of McDonalds who may have witnessed the assault.”

Officers will be speaking to people outside McDonalds and in the general area on Saturday evening as they continue to gather evidence.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested earlier on suspicion of assault.

They were released on bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing police log 0075 of October 1.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.