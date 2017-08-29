Murder investigation begins after Leeds railway station assault victim dies

A murder investigation has begun today after a man suffered fatal injuries in an assault outside Leeds City Station.

British Transport Police (BTP) and paramedics were called to New Station Street at around 12.50am following reports that a man had been attacked.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his late thirties, was taken to hospital where he died.

Enquiries are under way to establish the man’s identity and inform his family.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Glen Alderson, of BTP’s Major Investigation Unit, said: “Members of the public using Leeds station this morning will see an increased presence in BTP officers as enquiries continue into this man’s death.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation but currently we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“If anyone saw or heard anything in the area of Leeds station around 1am this morning, or has any other information about the incident, please contact me as soon as possible.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, could help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 21 of 29/08.

Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.