Murder investigation launched in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in the town.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue, at around 12.30am on Saturday morning following reports a man in his 50s had suffered life-threatening suspected stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died later that evening.

A post mortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place.

A 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy are in police custody today (Sunday October 30) after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Enquiries remain ongoing in the local community and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 37 of 29 October 2016.