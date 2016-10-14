Murder investigation launched in Leeds after death of teenager

Police have today launched a murder investigation after the death of a 17-year-old in the city.

Police were called to an address in Tempest Road, Beeston, shortly before 5am this morning following a call from the amublance service who were attending to a 17-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

An 18-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Police enquiries are currently at an early stage and a scene is in place. Tempest Road is shut and diversions are in place.

