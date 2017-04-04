Murder suspect arrested after fatal shooting of 23-year-old Sheffield man

POLICE have this morning arrested a 31-year-old Sheffield man in connection with the fatal shooting of Aseed Al-Essaie.

The 31-year-old was arrested today (Tues April 4) on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody being questioned.

Aseed Al-Essaie, 23, was shot at around 1.35pm on Saturday February 18 in Daniel Hill, Walkley.

He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Al-Essaie died as a result of a gunshot wound.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The investigation continues and a number of people have previously been arrested and released on bail in connection with Mr Al-Essaie’s death.

"Police remain keen to hear from anyone who may hold information about this incident and ask that you call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 571 of 18 February 2017, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."