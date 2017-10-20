North Yorkshire motorbike crash victim 'brought sunshine into all our lives'

A 20-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash in North Yorkshire brought sunshine into the lives of those he met, his family said today.



Edward Brier from Earby in Lancashire died in the collision on the A65 at the Skipton Castle junction on October 13.

His blue Suzuki motorcycle collided with a blue Jeep Cherokee that was turning right onto the A65 towards Harrogate from the A6131 junction.

His family released a statement today via North Yorkshire Police.

It said: "Ed’s life has been tragically cut far too short, but he will be remembered by all of his family and friends for his love of the great outdoors and being with nature, the pleasure he took when riding his motorbike or playing his guitar and his ambition to qualify as a joiner.

"Ed was caring and sensitive with a quirky sense of humour, and his warm smile would melt the hearts of strangers.

"His girlfriend, Hannah, brought sunshine into his life, as he did into the lives of those he met and he is so badly missed by so many."

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seing either the blue Jeep Cherokee or the blue Suzuki motorcycle with a pillion passenger prior to the incident, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team. Or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12170184025.