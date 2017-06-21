North Yorkshire Police arrest 14 people as drink and drug driving operation continues

Police in North Yorkshire arrested 14 people during the busiest 48 hours of their ongoing drink and drug driving operation.

Officers made four arrests between the hours of 1am and 2am on Saturday morning alone as Operation Attention continued.

Those suspects were among 14 people arrested made over the course of the weekend.

Five drivers were found to be more than double the legal limit drink drive of 35ug per 100ml of breath, the force said today.

Those arrested in the first days of the campaign are now starting to appear at court.

Carla Smith, 46, of Ferguson Road, Walkington, appeared in front of York Magistrates' Court on Monday when she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for one year, and was banned from the roads for 33 months as well as being ordered to pay £200 in associated fines.

Smith had been stopped by an officer in Haxby at around 8.20pm on June 4, due to the manner of her driving on the A1237 York ring road.

After failing a roadside breath test, she was taken to York police station. She provided a second reading of 133ug per 100ml of breath, which is just under four times the legal limit.

Speaking about the case and the ongoing operation, Sergeant Andy Morton from the Roads Police Group said: “This sentence sends a clear signal that if people choose to break the law and drive under the influence of drink or drugs, officers are out on the roads and will catch you.

"Be assured, when we do, you will face a hefty fine, lengthy ban and the possibility of a prison sentence.”

“We continue to appeal to members of the public that if they know of someone driving under the influence of drink or drugs, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if its happening at the time call 999.”