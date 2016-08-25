North Yorkshire Police ‘hugely disappointed Catholic school child sex claims weren’t heard by jury’

A Yorkshire police force has said it is “hugely disappointing” that a number of historic child sexual abuse allegations made against a teacher at a leading private Catholic school were not put before a jury.

North Yorkshire Police today issued a statement in relation to the case of Paul Sheppard, a former teacher at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire who was last year acquitted of indecently assaulting a pupil.

The force said it had carried out a “complex investigation” into allegations made against Dr Sheppard and made “considerable efforts to present a strong case on a number of allegations” to prosecutors.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, four charges of indecent assault were made against the former teacher when the case was brought to trial at York Crown Court in 2015. Prosecutors said they believed “there was sufficient evidence to allow a jury to consider four charges of indecent assault”.

Prosecutors later applied to add three more charges of indecent assault, something a CPS spokeswoman said was not uncommon “ahead of trial as circumstances can change such as additional allegations being made”.

The spokeswoman said: “However, following representations from all parties, the judge offered a firm view that two of the original counts and the three new proposed counts should not be placed before the jury, on evidential grounds.

“Following the indication that the judge would not allow these counts to proceed, the prosecution team reviewed the counts and decided to withdraw them thus only proceeding with the remaining two counts.”

During the trial, one of the two remaining counts was withdrawn from the jury by the judge, and Dr Sheppard was found not guilty on the final count, a CPS spokeswoman said.

Dr Sheppard was employed by Ampleforth College as a temporary supply teacher for four months in the summer term of 1989, but left in July of that year in what has been described as “mutual consent” when his supply contract ended.

The Times alleged today that a North Yorkshire Police employee told witnesses that they did not need to give evidence in person at Dr Sheppard’s trial, because their written statements had been accepted by the defence, and that this was misleading to the victims.

The newspaper also claimed that two former pupils of the school had information about further alleged sexual offences, but were not interviewed by the police.

Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Winward, said: “This complex investigation spanned two years, and despite considerable police efforts to present a strong case on a number of allegations to the CPS, it was hugely disappointing that not all of these were heard in court.

“We have asked The Times to provide the police with the contact details of the two former pupils who have information, and we also urge them to come forward and speak to us.

“Until we know who they are, it is not possible to confirm whether or not they were known to the investigation at the time.

“If offences have been committed involving other pupils, we will investigate them thoroughly. If there is new evidence to consider, and new matters to investigate, then we will do so.

“In relation to the allegation that witnesses were misled when they were advised that they were no longer required to attend court, we have launched an internal investigation to establish who spoke to the witnesses regarding their statements.

“Our investigation will look at the timeline of the court proceedings and what was said, in order to establish whether they had been intentionally misled as the newspaper has reported.

“Child abuse is a very distressing crime, and anyone who has been the victim of abuse, no matter when it happened, should come forward to the police.

“In some non-recent cases we may not be able to pursue justice through the courts, for example when a perpetrator has died, but we can provide victims with support and advice which will help them to come to terms with what has happened, and help them address some of the psychological harm that sexual abuse causes.”

This case is already the subject of a review by senior officers at North Yorkshire Police as part of the ongoing Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

A spokesman for Ampleforth College confirmed that Dr Sheppard had been employed as a temporary supply teacher for four months in the summer term of 1989, and he had been appointed following references from “well-respected institutions” including Albert College and Brock University, which are both in Ontario, Canada.

He left in July 1989 by what has been described as “mutual consent” when his supply contract ended.

The Ampleforth spokesman maintained an investigation was launched by the school, although the inquiries “did not yield allegations of sexual impropriety”.

He added: “Ampleforth has publically accepted its responsibilities for past failings and once again would like to offer its sympathies, prayers and thoughts to all survivors and their families. Ampleforth remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of each and every pupil in its care.”

Ampleforth College, which reportedly charges parents more than £33,000-a-year for boarding pupils under the care of Benedictine monks, has been embroiled in previous child abuse scandals.

The Yorkshire Post revealed in 2005 that pupils suffered decades of abuse from at least six paedophiles following a decision by former Abbot Basil Hume not to call in police at the beginning of the scandal, which was not linked to Dr Sheppard.

The school now employs a specialist ex-police officer as a safeguarding co-ordinator who works closely with its independent safeguarding commission.

The CPS today defended the decision to bring charges against Dr Sheppard, and stressed there had been a 73 per cent success rate in prosecuting more than 5,000 people over child sex abuse allegations in 2014.

But a spokeswoman added: “The CPS does not determine guilt or innocence – that is for the court to decide.”

Dr Sheppard is believed to be abroad and cannot be reached for comment.